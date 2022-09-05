Filtered another analysis of the Intel Core i9-13900K, it surpasses the Core i9-12900K and is cooler

- Advertisement -

We have filtered of the Intel Core i9- , a top-of-the-range processor that Intel will launch in October of this year and that we already know in detail thanks to the numerous leaks that have been produced in recent months. this will be the flagship chip of the Intel Raptor Lake-S seriesit will use a monolithic core design based on the hybrid model we saw in Alder Lake-S, and adopt a new architecture in its high-performance cores.

At the specification level, the Intel Core i9-13900K will have eight high-performance cores based on the raptor cove architecturewhich will run at 3 GHz in normal mode and 5.8 GHz in turbo mode (5.5 GHz with all cores active), 16 high efficiency cores based on the Gracemont architecture that will be able to reach 4.3 GHz in turbo mode, it will have 32 MB of L2 cache and 36 MB of L3 cache, which leaves us a total of 68 MB of cache, and its TDP will be 125 watts ( PL1). It will be manufactured on the Intel 7 node (10nm).

12900k.jpg" alt="Intel Core i9-13900K vs Intel Core i9-12900K" >

In the attached image, extracted from the filtered analysis, we can see a comparison with the specifications of the Intel Core i9-12900K and those of the Intel Core i9-13900K. The differences are very clear, the second uses a new architecture in the high-performance cores, reaches higher frequencies and has a larger amount of cache memory, both L2 and L3. All this should allow it to offer clearly superior performance, and as we will see in the performance tests that the analysis that has been filtered collects, that is how it is, although with nuances.

It appears that the Intel Core i9-13900K used in this review is an engineering unit that is still I wasn’t quite matureas fails to prevail forcefully to the Core i9-12900K in all tests. The best example is in the dedicated gaming tests, where the Alder Lake-S-based chip manages to outperform it considerably in numerous titles, including the popular Cyberpunk 2077.

With the high performance cores of the Intel Core i9-13900K running at 5.5 GHz this improve your results considerably, although we still find some values ​​that do not quite match what we expected from this new CPU. The truth is that the results are strange, but as I said before, it seems that everything is due to the lack of maturity of the unit used, which would be an early engineering sample with certain problems to maintain working frequencies in a sustained manner.

This seems to be confirmed when we see the results this engineering sample of the Intel Core i9-13900K achieves in Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z. In the first it reaches 1,931 points in single thread and 35,572 points in multithread, so that it loses to the Intel Core i9-12900K in single thread (2,003 points) and outperforms it in multithread (27,343 points). In CPU-Z the Intel Core i9-13900K achieves 800.1 points and in multi-threading it stands at 14,894.3 points, while the Intel Core i9-12900K achieves 827.4 and 11,455.4 points, also in single-thread and multi-thread, respectively .

Regarding consumption and temperatures, we see that in AIDA4 the Intel Core i9-13900K maintains the high-performance cores at 4.9 GHz and this translates into a consumption of 178.5 watts and a maximum temperature of 62 degreeswhile the Intel Core i9-13900K moved at a consumption of 281.3 watts and reached temperatures between 84 and 100 degrees C. With overclock the Intel Core i9-13900K reaches 5.2 GHz and reaches 76 degrees, a very good temperature, without a doubt. Both processors were tested with a 360mm liquid cooling AIO kit.

We end up with Prime95, which is quite a demanding test. The Intel Core i9-13900K was able to run stably overclocked to 5.2 GHz and recorded maximum power consumption and temperatures of 378 watts and 92 degrees. In general, the results are good.always keeping in mind that it is an early engineering sample, and therefore has some problems at the level of sustained frequencies.