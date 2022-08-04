Films with profile: How Dolby Vision works with Apple devices

Whether Ultra HD Blu-rays, streaming services, live TV or video games: Vision is omnipresent. But why doesn’t it work everywhere? Our guide.

Table of Contents



Since version 12, iPhones have come up with an Apple-exclusive feature: the option of not only recording videos with an extended contrast range using the HDR10 process, but also in the Dolby Vision (DV) variant. This is interesting because with Dolby Vision, as a “dynamic” HDR format, the contrast of each individual image can be adapted to the respective content, while “static” HDR10 only has one image impression for the entire video.

short and sweet



For recordings with the iPhone in Dolby Vision, Dolby has developed a profile with the HDR format Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) as a basis.

Depending on the playback device, the iPhone recordings are not necessarily seen in Dolby Vision, but possibly in HLG-HDR, HDR10 or SDR.

Older TVs that play Dolby Vision from UHD Blu-rays and streaming services cannot process the DV information of the iPhone recordings.

In line with the iPhone feature, Apple’s video editing program Final Cut Pro has recently started processing Dolby Vision. And the video portal Vimeo is also on board: DV videos recorded with the iPhone can be uploaded there and then streamed from there to suitable devices with dynamic HDR images.

The best guides to the iPhone









Battery life: How iPhone and iPad last longer

The Addiction Engines: What to Do When Kids Get Addicted to iPhone and iPad?

iPhone completely individual: Design, personalize and expand the home screen

Write faster on iPhone and iPad: Good tip-tips

Creative photography with the iPhone

iPhone and iPad: 31 advanced tips





To record video in Dolby Vision with the iPhone 12 or 13, you just have to turn on “HDR video” in the phone’s camera settings; separate activation of Dolby Vision is not necessary.

Is the subject of iPhone recordings in Dolby Vision ticked off? Not really: In fact, while your own DV recordings can be easily played back on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks with Dolby Vision support, attempts to play them back on TVs lead to different results – even if these TVs play videos from Ultra HD Blu-rays and video streaming services in Dolby Vision.



More and more knowledge. The digital subscription for IT and technology. All exclusive tests, guides & background information

One subscription for all magazines: Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser

Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser No risk: first month free, then monthly from €9.95. Magazine subscribers read even cheaper! Start FREE month



Try it now for FREE & read on right away!

already subscribed to voonze+? Sign up and read



Register now and read the article immediately

More information about voonze+