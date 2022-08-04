HomeTech GiantsAppleFilms with profile: How Dolby Vision works with Apple devices

Films with profile: How Dolby Vision works with Apple devices

By Brian Adam
Whether Ultra HD Blu-rays, streaming services, live TV or video games: Dolby Vision is omnipresent. But why doesn’t it work everywhere? Our guide.

Since version 12, iPhones have come up with an Apple-exclusive feature: the option of not only recording videos with an extended contrast range using the HDR10 process, but also in the Dolby Vision (DV) variant. This is interesting because with Dolby Vision, as a “dynamic” HDR format, the contrast of each individual image can be adapted to the respective content, while “static” HDR10 only has one image impression for the entire video.

  • For recordings with the iPhone in Dolby Vision, Dolby has developed a profile with the HDR format Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) as a basis.
  • Depending on the playback device, the iPhone recordings are not necessarily seen in Dolby Vision, but possibly in HLG-HDR, HDR10 or SDR.
  • Older TVs that play Dolby Vision from UHD Blu-rays and streaming services cannot process the DV information of the iPhone recordings.

In line with the iPhone feature, Apple’s video editing program Final Cut Pro has recently started processing Dolby Vision. And the video portal Vimeo is also on board: DV videos recorded with the iPhone can be uploaded there and then streamed from there to suitable devices with dynamic HDR images.

To record video in Dolby Vision with the iPhone 12 or 13, you just have to turn on “HDR video” in the phone’s camera settings; separate activation of Dolby Vision is not necessary.

Is the subject of iPhone recordings in Dolby Vision ticked off? Not really: In fact, while your own DV recordings can be easily played back on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks with Dolby Vision support, attempts to play them back on TVs lead to different results – even if these TVs play videos from Ultra HD Blu-rays and video streaming services in Dolby Vision.

More like this

