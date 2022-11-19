The filming of “Ted Lasso” season 3 has finished, the actors say goodbye. The long-awaited third season, which could also be the last, is expected to premiere in the spring, although Apple TV+ has yet to announce an official release date.

For those of you who don’t know, Ted Lasso is a comedy television series that premiered on Apple TV+ on August 14, 2020.

It was developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt and is based on Sudeikis’s character of the same name.

Golden Globe winner Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach who was hired to coach a football team in England, without having the slightest idea of ​​this sport. He has no knowledge of this sport, but he has plenty of optimism and blind confidence.

Ted Lasso: Reactions from his cast.

The comedy remains the biggest hit on Apple TV+ and is appreciated by viewers and critics alike. As the Apple TV+ sitcom “Ted Lasso” heads into its third and likely final season, the cast is starting to share their fond goodbyes and possibly spoilers on social media.

Jeremy Swift, who plays Higgins, is one of them. He was seen dancing while the cast was supporting him, apparently in the final scene of the series. The video has since been taken down, but copies are circulating on Twitter (spoiler alert).

Jason Sudeikis stars as an American football manager who must save a failing English football team.

The series has been praised for highlighting toxic masculine characteristics and the benefits of speaking out and supporting others.

Ted Lasso is a two-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Seasons 1 and 2 have received rave reviews.

Possible release date of Ted Lasso season 3.

If Apple wants to continue the series year after year, the company has to make sure that the third season is presented before the 2023 Emmy Awards. And now in 2022, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actor.

This means that the third season of Ted Lasso will be presented before the Emmy Awards deadline of May 31, 2023.

The first and second seasons of the series will air in late summer, around August. It is likely that Apple originally planned to release the third season in the summer as well.

However, production has been halted for various reasons. Initially, filming for the series began months later than usual due to availability.

Subsequently, executive producer and lead actor Jason Sudeikis announced that he had requested some major script revisions and rewrites for the episodes, which lengthened the shooting time.

However, with shooting wrapping up today, post-production should be able to meet the all-important Emmy deadline.

The stakes are high, as Sudeikis has repeatedly stated that the series was always intended to run for three seasons, meaning this season will be its last for now.

The previous two seasons are available on Apple TV+. Customers can subscribe for $6.99 per month or purchase one of the Apple One subscription tiers.