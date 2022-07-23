Film adaptation of the role-playing game series: First trailer for Dungeons & Dragons

, magic, owl bears: The trailer for Honor Among Thieves promises an entertaining mixture of lore and humor.

The first panel of the Comic Con in San Diego started with a star cast and a fun trailer. Paramount Pictures showed the first clip of the upcoming & Dragons film “Honor Among Thieves”. Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) as the bard, Michelle Rodriguez (Lost, Resident Evil, Fast & Furious) as the barbarian and Hugh Grant (Notting Hill, Bridget Jones, Cloud Atlas) as the villain and new lord of Neverwinter are among the prominent cast .

[mb_related_posts1]

Not pure fan service

The adventurer squad is completed by a tiefling druid, a half-elf wizard, and a paladin. The trailer promises a fun take on the Dungeons & Dragons RPGs, with classic elements of an adventuring party, monsters, and magic. Players will recognize much of the Pen & Paper universe wrapped in a fantasy story that doesn’t seem to take itself too seriously, nor is it purely fan service.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is slated for release in theaters on March 3, 2023.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)



(tho)

