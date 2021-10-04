Files, a file manager for Windows 11 with tabs (and much more)

Windows 11 is falling and of all the news that it brings there is one that is not there or expected, even if it has been a standard in the industry for years or that many of its users have dreamed of it over time: A tabbed file manager !!!. As simple as that … But no; a lot of makeup, but a feature as practical as that best for another century, so it’s cool to open several windows in the middle of 2021, almost 2022 …

The worst of all is that Microsoft has reformulated the file manager for Windows 11 – call it a manager, call it browser, explorer … you like it the most – and although at first glance it looks attractive, at second it seems to be a real disaster in more than one sense, and this is not my opinion, but that of many of those who have tried it, as you can read in this article or in this other, to give just a couple of examples. And in the meantime, no eyelashes.

Files, an alternative file browser

So let us draw a thick veil over the official Windows file manager and welcome Files, an alternative that, I warn you, I have not gotten to try, but I have tracked down and both for its characteristics and for the opinions of many of its users, it would be the one that would install me without a doubt, to use Windows. And for the record, I am talking about Windows in general because it is a development with several years behind it and not only for Windows 11, it is also for Windows 10.

However, it seems that it is in Windows 11 where this Files is better, taking into account the opinions of one and the other are poured on the Internet. What does Files offer that the default Windows manager does not? The ability to use eyelashes is certainly the highlight, but it is not the only thing. Other characteristics that make Files a most suggestive replacement include its design, very close to the system itself and really attractive, as well as a superior performance to the original, according to what is said out there.

And a particular no less relevant, no matter how much we are talking about an application for Windows: Files is open source, an ‘added’ that never hurts, not even in a proprietary operating system, it should be repeated. For more data, the development of the project is gestated on GitHub.

Of course, Files has everything you imagine -or what you expect- of a modern file manager: different views, ordering, search … But also other less common and, therefore, more curious, such as content-rich previews , including MarkDown or multimedia playback.

Apart from what has been said, Files is news today for the launch of its second stable version, Files v2, which comes with interesting novelties at the functionality level: a new column view, labels to organize files, personalized themes … and some other tweaks or improvements in the visualization of files, support of the FTP protocol, file access options for greater security, grouping of files by type, size and date … A most complete update.









However, What does the default Windows manager offer that Files does not? It depends on the version of the system to which we refer. The new version -the one of Windows 11- looks very nice in its default view, but it takes little time to fall apart, once you change your view and the Ribbon interface appears, as appreciated at the time as it is out of place in the new one. stage. The old version is more consistent, but …

… But the truth is that Files does not seem to suffer from anything important compared to the Windows 10 or Windows 11 explorer. Not even as far as its integration with the system is concerned. Specifically, integration with file storage services such as OneDrive, but also others such as Google Drive or iCloud. If in fact what happens with performance is what is said out there …

Let’s say Files is a must have not just for any Windows user who wants a superior design and experience than the original; is also a must have for Microsoft, to see how things are done, because it sounds like a joke that after so many years it continues to ignore the requests that its insiders they do, for example suing a tabbed file manager. What less!

If you want to try Files, on its official website you have the downloads, by various means besides the Microsoft Store, where you will also find a complement to customize the browser theme to your liking.