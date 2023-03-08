Figma Community 2.0: The update that seeks to balance the sharing of creative resources

Figma Community 2.0 is the most recent update to the web design tool that seeks to balance the sharing of creative resources. Since its launch in 2019, the Figma Community has served as a kind of portfolio where creators could share plugins, widgets, and various apps they’ve created, and others could use and modify for free.

However, the community has grown significantly and not without frustration. As creators began to publish paid plugins and widgets that they had developed over a long period of time, Figma did not have a native payment system, so creators were forced to link to a third-party website for be able to receive payments. On the other hand, users could not distinguish between plugins that were free and those that were paid, which led to confusion and frustration.

A solution to frustrations

- Advertisement -

The Figma Community 2.0 update seeks to address these frustrations. First, clear labels have been added to the front page to indicate whether a plugin, widget or file is free or paid. Second, a native checkout system has been added allowing creators to track their earnings, transactions and views in a new personal dashboard. The goal of this update is for creators to feel that it is worth spending time and resources to create better products and for the community to continue to grow.

A collaborative improvement process

The Figma Community 2.0 update has been a year-long collaborative improvement process. Individual conversations with regular users have been taken into account, as well as support tickets and tweets. The updated platform looks a bit like a native app store, although you don’t need to download anything, as Figma was built on the promise that constant downloads are inefficient and collaboration should take place in the cloud.

The balance between free and paid applications

Could the new platform, which makes it easier for creators to sell and buyers to buy, encourage the creation of more paid widgets instead of the free and open source mentality that Figma has promoted? Figma hasn’t set a limit to the number of apps on the platform that should be free versus paid, but the team insists that the motivation for creators remains to create free stuff. The idea is to continue promoting the sharing of creative resources and avoid a bias towards paid applications on the platform.

Encourage the creation of free resources

To encourage creators to continue creating free resources, Figma is also launching a Creator Fund, which is a grant program that anyone can apply for. Amounts will vary depending on the scale of the application. As Alina Luk, Product Manager at Figma, explains, “The Creator Fund is really our way of supporting these people to continue doing what they love.”

- Advertisement -

For every payment transaction that occurs on the site, Figma will charge a 15% fee to cover transaction costs, a support team, and monitoring for fraud and abuse. However, creators can choose to continue selling externally and label their app differently on the main Community page.

You have more information at figma.com and at this tweet from figmaand go to figma.com/community to start using this new version.