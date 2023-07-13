Fight like a hero’ with the new Call of Duty and The Boys crossover

- Advertisement -

In a surprise announcement, The Boys are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, although it’s only Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight making an appearance this time.

The three members of the infamous superhero group The Seven are joining Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s Season 4 as operators, and they’re bringing tons of fantastic perks with them. Players will now be able to pick up cases of Temp V scattered around the battlefield. These will give players various temporary powers.

You’ll be able to use super jump, electric shockwave, and laser vision to ‘fight like a hero’ and destroy your opponents in good old-fashioned The Boys style. Once you use Temp V, you can activate it on command. However, if you die before activating it, then it’s lost upon death, like a normal Field Upgrade.

- Advertisement -

Temp V is available in all Warzone playlists. However, it will be much rarer in DMZ compared to Battlefield, and it will not be accessible in ranked play. Traditional Field Upgrades, such as Munitions Box or Dead Silence, will also stop Temp V from taking effect once a player picks them up.

- Advertisement -

“Task Force 141 members are in captivity. Vondel is a complete Warzone™”, according to an official blog post. “[[REDACTED]] is moving quick on their master plan to shake the foundation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II . . . and The Boys are here too”.

The three supes and now part-time operators are set to save Vondel, Al Mazrah whether we want them to or not. “Vought International’s proprietary blend that is near-perfect for anyone wanting to be a Supe”.

Homelander Operator features:

- Advertisement - (Image credit: Activision )

“Laser Everyone” Finishing Move

Weapon Decal, Emblem, Loading Screen, and Weapon Charm

“Bravado” Assault Rifle

Pro-Tuned “Superiority Complex” SMG

Pro-Tuned “Vought Issue” Assault Rifle

Starlight Operator features:

(Image credit: Activision )

“Necessary Evil” Finishing Move

Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem

“Blinding Light” Sidearm

“Des Moines Defender” Assault Rifle

Pro-Tuned “World Saver” SMG

Black Noir Operator features

(Image credit: Activision )

“Shhh” Finishing Move

Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem

“Noir’s Blades” Melee Weapon

“Unspoken Word” Sniper Rifle

“Quiet Rage” Assault Rifle

The content update launched on July 12 across all platforms, including Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.

Prime Day may be over but check out what deals are still kicking in case you want to secure last-minute Prime Day gaming deals or Prime Day video game deals.