Fight caught on camera in North Dublin sees multiple cars badly damaged

A number of cars were badly damaged after a fight broke out in a carpark in North Dublin last night.

Gardai are currently investigating the scrap that happened last night around 10pm in Priorswood.

In footage seen by Dublin Live, a large group of people gather in a carpark as two men throw punches.

Onlookers stand in a circle , with some recording the vicious fight on their phones.

A car is then shown reversing away from a second parked car that had been left badly damaged.

A later video shows two parked cars that had been destroyed.









Gardaí are investigating the incident and have received reports that the two cars were struck by a third car.

A garda spokeswoman said: Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in a car park in the Dublin 17 area yesterday evening, Saturday 18th September 2021 at approximately 10pm.

“Two cars were damaged when they were reportedly struck by a third vehicle.

“Investigations are ongoing at this time.”

