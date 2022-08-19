Fight against hate and right-wing: BKA only processed reports in 1950

Politicians reckoned with 250,000 submissions annually in the “right-wing extremism and hate crime”. The BKA half-year balance is much lower.

- Advertisement -

The federal government and the Bundestag had high hopes for the law “to combat right-wing extremism and hate crime”: the social networks must report criminally relevant content to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA). Politicians expected around 250,000 per year, which could result in up to 150,000 criminal proceedings. But since the law came into force at the beginning of February, the BKA has only received and around 1,950 reports.

- Advertisement -

The police authority explained this to the WDR, like its investigative team now announced on Twitter. Before the start of the obligation, the BKA set up a central reporting office for criminal content on the Internet (ZMI) with around 200 officials in order to be able to cope with the expected flood of information.

procedure handed over to the federal states

According to the WDR, the BKA has rated around 75 percent of the relatively small amount of content reported to date as relevant under criminal law. With 1100 references “a regional responsibility could be determined”. The ZMI therefore handed these cases over to the responsible prosecution authorities in the federal states.

Actually, large Internet platforms such as Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter should have been forwarding suspicious content to the BKA for months. But the operators have so far refused, so that the fight against punishable hate speech on the Internet is only getting off to a slow start.

- Advertisement -

This is partly due to the breadth of the legal requirements: With the law against hate and right-wing extremism and the new paragraph 3a in the Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG), the Bundestag obliged the operators of large social networks not to publish criminally relevant content such as hate posts, terrorism propaganda, threats and depictions of child sexual abuse only to be deleted, but to be reported to the BKA together with the IP address and port number.

Google and Meta succeed in court

In response to urgent requests from Google and Facebook parent Meta, the Administrative Court (VG) Cologne ruled in March that their subsidiaries YouTube, Facebook and Instagram do not have to implement the provision for the time being. The judges cited violations of EU law and national constitutional law as justification. Applications for temporary legal protection from Twitter and TikTok are also pending at the Cologne Administrative Court in relation to the NetzDG.

Instead of the large platforms, only regional public prosecutor’s offices such as the central and contact point for cybercrime (ZAC) of the Cologne public prosecutor’s office or the central office for combating Internet and computer crime (ZIT) at the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office have so far passed on suspicious online content to the BKA. The ZMI also provides information to civil society initiatives against hate and hate speech. According to the WDR, these reports are mostly made without user data.



(vbr)

