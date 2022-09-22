Fight against gray spots: mobile phone providers open more antenna locations

The three major cell phone providers have been working on sharing s for some time. This is how dead spots for the respective customers should disappear.

In the dead spots, a cooperation between the three major German phone providers is making progress. The network operator Telefónica (O2) announced on Thursday in Munich that Deutsche Telekom had been given 200 of its own locations and in return had access to the same number of locations of the Bonn group. By the end of the year, the two network operators want to let each other on the network at up to 700 locations.

A fifth of the area affected

These are so-called gray spots, where only one or two networks are available and not all three. Anyone who has a contract with the provider who is not present there is in a dead zone. According to information from the Federal Network Agency in July of this year, such gray patches cover a fifth of Germany’s area, most of which are in rural areas.

The industry cooperation, which is intended to conserve expansion resources, began in 2020, when Telekom and Vodafone closed ranks. After the Federal Cartel Office expressed concern about the cooperation of these market giants, the third German network operator was also brought on board, ie Telefónica with its O2 brand. After the green light from the competition authorities, Telekom and Vodafone quickly got started with the mutual provision.

As the two companies announced on Thursday, they are already at a total of 2,600 locations where the customers of the other provider can now also get network – so 1,300 dead spots have disappeared for each company. 200 more are to follow.

2000 Vodafone and Telefónica locations

In the meantime, the first antennas have also been mutually activated between Vodafone and Telefónica.

Telefónica Deutschland boss Markus Haas said that consumers and the economy needed rapid progress in mobile coverage. “The cooperative shared use of the locations of the three nationwide active network operators is an important step.”

