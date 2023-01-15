Fifteen, years, meets the MacBook Air. Congratulations

- Advertisement -

Almost intoning the title of this entry as the mythical song of the dynamic duo, we can proudly say that today is the birthday of one of the most innovative devices that was introduced fifteen years ago. The MacBook Air goes adolescent and it seems like yesterday when good old Steve announced it as the thinnest computer in the world and he wasn’t lying.

Steve Jobs pulled the new MacBook Air out of an envelope fifteen years ago

On January 15, 2008, in San Francisco and at the Macworld Expo, Steve Jobs dressed as always and with the usual audacity, showed the public an envelope where a few documents fit. Opening it, no one expected it to fit a computer, but there it was. It was the MacBook Air. At that time the thinnest computer in the world.

In those fifteen years, many things have changed, but what hasn’t has been the ability to stay so thin. It may not win the world title now, but what all of us who have had/used a MacBook Air are clear about is that it is a tremendously comfortable and versatile computer. It can be effortlessly moved anywhere and the power it currently has leaves no doubt about its be able to do almost any job instantly.

Doing a bit of history. We had that MacBook presented, it had a 13-inch screen and a folding tray on the right side. With it you could access a single USB port, a headphone jack and a Micro-DVI port to connect an external display. He had the honor of being Apple’s first laptop with a multi-touch trackpadno CD/DVD drive and an SSD upgrade option.

Apple’s own prices started at $1,799 in the United States. Powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 2GB RAM and an 80GB hard drive.

Nowadays we find a 13.6-inch laptop, with an M2 chip in its most powerful version. You can choose with more or less memory. It is clear that after 15 years it cannot be the same computer. But it has not lost its essence. What has made him famous and loved: His weight. We still have an extremely versatile laptop.

The best is yet to come, at least as far as rumors are concerned. Let’s hope they come true.