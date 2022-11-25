Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
FIFINE K669B microphone, the best I’ve found, and for a price of less than 40 euros

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Every day we record podcasts and videos, it’s something that we already carry inside, one more task that has become natural over the years.

That is why it is important to pay attention to used microphones, to those with the best value for money, since the result of the recording can go from 0 to 10 very quickly.

During the last few years I have recorded both with Creative microphones (one of my favorite brands) and with lavalier microphones, but now I wanted to take the step towards a microphone that was more oriented to podcasts and YouTube.

Of all the options, I have stayed with the FIFINE K669B, and in this video you have the review together with this mp3 file to see some tests.

It is a microphone from FIFINE Technology Co., Ltd. , an audio company established in 2009 that is making a name for itself with its microphones.

FIFINE K669B

In this case, we have a cardioid microphone that is perfect for transmitting, since it will only record 100% of the audio that comes from the front, attenuating other angles and almost canceling rear noise. If you have the computer behind you, the fan will be heard less (although that’s easy to eliminate with audacity, it’s useful to know in live performances).

FIFINE K669B

Available on aliexpress.com, it is one of my best purchases of the year, without a doubt.

