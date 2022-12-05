FIFA+ Stadium Experience, Augmented Reality in World Cup matches

Imagine watching a game in a football stadium and being able to focus on it with your mobile phone to obtain information about players, speed and other data that we usually see when we are watching it from the TV.

Watching a game from television offers additional information, zooms, repetitions and other data that is lost in direct. Living live is exciting, since passion is contagious, but a lot of information is lost, there is no doubt about that.

To avoid this, in Qatar they offer an Augmented Reality app that allows viewers to see information in real time just by focusing the camera. On social networks they are already showing the magic of this app, and it is really amazing.

In this Tiktok you have a test of the topic.

It even shows the speed of the player on the field, not just the name of the player who has the ball, which means that it calculates distances, takes into account perspectives and has a fairly complete database with the personal information of each player.

It is technological magic, yes, but on the other hand, it is still an app that “forces” the user to watch the game through the mobile screen, and for that one can save the trip to Qatar and the entry into the stadium. It is better to use it in moderation, only when there are doubts, without being glued to the mobile all the time, losing the adrenaline of having thousands of people cheering the team from the stands.