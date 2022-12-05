FIFA Plus comes to Google TV and Android TV with World Cup matches and more

FIFA Plus, the official streaming service of football’s global governing body, is now available for download on Google TV and not Android TV with the 2022 World Cup games in Qatar and more original content produced for the platform. In this way, it is now possible to access all FIFA content for free, including the 2022 World Cup matches, on smart TVs that have Google TV and Android TV systems thanks to an agreement with VIDAA OS.





In addition to all the 2022 World Cup games in Qatar being broadcast live, FIFA Plus also features documentaries and other special productions about personalities and key moments in women’s and men’s football. - Advertisement - FIFA’s official streaming service was released in April of this year with the promise of broadcasting, by the end of 2022, around 40,000 live games per year from 100 member associations in all six confederations, including women’s football matches.

To view all content, simply download the app or visit the FIFA Plus website. Then just check the options available for streaming. There is also a login option offering a more personal experience. How about you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

