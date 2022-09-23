“FIFA”, “Call of Duty”, “Overwatch”: New PC games in October 2022

In it’s time to say goodbye: “FIFA 23” is the last part with FIFA branding. Shooter fans are happy about “ 2” and “CoD: Modern Warfare 2”.

October will be a month of big sequels: Not just the classics “overwatch” and “Call of Duty” get new iterations after a long time, but also “Ghostbusters”“borderland” and “Resident Evil” will be continued. On the other hand, it’s time to say goodbye to the publisher Electronic Arts, who will lose the FIFA license – but only after the release of “FIFA 23″.

“FIFA 23” by EA Sports will be released on October 1st. for Windows PCs and consoles.

(Image: EA)

Never again “FIFA” from EA

It will be the grand finale: In October, EA Sports will kick the officially licensed FIFA ball onto the field for the very last time. FIFA has ended the almost 30-year partnership with EA. The Canadians therefore promise full-bodiedly that they will deliver “the best ‘FIFA’ of all time” with the next and last part of the series. In it you will be able to play with women’s football club teams for the first time, but only from the English and French top leagues. The other innovations in “FIFA 23 ” read less revolutionary: New animations, improved impact and goal net physics as well as revised free kicks, corners and penalties should motivate owners of the previous versions to switch.

Recommended Editorial Content

Always load videos

Official trailer for "FIFA 23"

(Source: EA SPORTS FIFA)



“FIFA 23” will be released on October 1st, 2022 for Windows PCs, Playstation and Xbox.

“Overwatch 2”

The e-sports classic “Overwatch” gets a successor after six years – and it says goodbye to the loot box system. Instead, “Overwatch 2” will require a subscription, such as that known from “Fortnite” or “Valorant”. The maximum number of players in multiplayer has also been reduced from six to five. Only one player per team can play the role of the tank, which should make the games more dynamic and faster. In addition, Blizzard announced two new heroes, new maps and the completely new game mode “Push”: At the beginning there is a robot in the middle of the map, which you have to escort to the base of the opposing team.

Recommended Editorial Content

Always load videos

Official trailer for "Overwatch 2"

(Source: PlayOverwatch)



Overwatch 2 will be released in Early Access on October 4th, 2022. Overwatch owners will automatically receive the Early Access version of the successor.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”

The “Call of Duty” series is also growing in October. In “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” there will be a third-person mode in addition to the well-known first-person perspective – one of several innovations that should make the game more attractive for casual gamers. The skill-based matchmaking should also enable a fairer search for opponents. According to developer Infinity Ward, the handling of the weapons and the AI ​​system have also been revised. Some movement features are also returning from earlier parts of the series: you can swim, climb and dive again.

Recommended Editorial Content

Always load videos

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Official Trailer

(Source: Call of Duty)



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28th, 2022 for Windows, Playstation and Xbox.

“Victoria 3”

In the global strategy game “Victoria 3” by Paradox Interactive you build and manage your own empire. Unlike “Civilization” & Co., you don’t found it from scratch in ancient times, but start in 1836. There you choose an empire that actually existed at the time. The aim is to consolidate and expand one’s own power – and in case of doubt also with war, which is not the focus (and traditionally is not the great strength of Paradox strategy games). The decisive levers can be found in retail, in politics and in society. The local population has needs and wants to be cared for accordingly. Satisfying all social groups sufficiently is one of the central challenges of the game. In doing so, dependencies must be taken into account: Whoever invests in a strong education also influences the effectiveness and possibilities of the economy. High tariffs on imports, in turn, can make the state coffers ring, but also lead to revolts by workers who find life too expensive.

Recommended Editorial Content

Always load videos

Official trailer for "Victoria 3"

(Source: Paradox Interactive)



“Victoria 3” will be available exclusively for Windows from October 25th, 2022.

We have summarized these and other new releases in October in the following table:

title genre platform release FIFA 23 football simulation Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S 01.10. Overwatch 2 (Early Access) Ego shooter Windows, PS4, Xbox One 04.10. The Last Oricru Action RPG Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S 13.10. Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Action Adventure Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Switch 14.10. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed co-op shooter Windows, PlayStation, Xbox 18.10. A Plague Tale: Requiem Action Adventure Windows, Xbox 18.10. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Action Adventure Windows, Xbox Series X/S 19.10. The First Descendant (BETA Login) co-op shooter Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S 20.10.-26.10. New Tales from the Borderlands Action Adventure Windows, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X 21.10. scorn horror Windows, Xbox Series X/S 21.10. Gotham Knights Action RPG Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S 21.10. Victoria 3 strategy Windows 25.10. signalis horror Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 27.10. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 shooter Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S 28.10. Resident Evil Re:Verse shooter Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S 28.10.

The following gallery shows the highlights from September 2022:



The popular action-adventure The Last Of Us: Part I will be released on September 2nd, 2022 for Playstation 5 and PC. However, the date for the Windows version has not yet been officially confirmed.



