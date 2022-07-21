FIFA 23 will include the leagues and the women’s soccer world cup

- Advertisement -

It’s official, EA has confirmed that FIFA 23 will ’s a movement that frankly seems to me to be very successful, since it will give them greater visibility at the level and has important implications at the level of inclusivity, although at the time of launch only two women’s leagues will be available, the Barclays Women’s Super League in England and the Division 1 Arkema from France.

We will also see in FIFA 23 the men’s and women’s soccer world cups, although according to the news source, the IFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 may arrive after the game’s launch as free downloadable content. This remains to be seen, since in the end EA could release them as payment options.

Cross-play will be present in all one-on-one game modes, although it seems that will be restricted based on the generation of the game that we are using, which means that those who play the “old gen” version of FIFA 23 will not be able to enjoy cross-play with those who use the “next gen” version.

And speaking of versions, I have good news for fans of the franchise who play on PC, and that is that EA is finally going to launch the next generation version in compatible. This means that FIFA 23 for PC will be an adaptation of the PS5 and Xbox Series XS version, and not the PS4 and Xbox One version, as was the case with FIFA 22. We can expect a significant improvement on a technical level.

Continuing with the technical plan, EA has confirmed that the HyperMotion animation system, which was introduced in FIFA 22, has been significantly improved, so much so that it has shaped what is known as HyperMotion2, which includes over 600 life-like animations taken from millions of frames using advanced capture technologies. The company has also promised a new “risk-reward” shooting mechanic, and improvements to free kicks, penalties and corner kicks, as well as higher quality physics to offer a more realistic gaming experience.

If all goes according to plan, FIFA 23 will arrive on September 30 this year, and it will be the last franchise title to use the “FIFA” name, as the agreement with the International Football Federation ends this year and will not be renewed by either party. The American company dropped that the next deliveries could be called EA Sports FC, and FIFA said it did not rule out the possibility of launching a game to rival the EA franchise, taking advantage of the fact that the name will be free.

