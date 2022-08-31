HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftFIFA 23 was accidentally released on Xbox a month before the official...

FIFA 23 was accidentally released on Xbox a month before the official date

FIFA 23 was temporarily playable on Xbox one month before its official release date.

Some players were able to access the game and update it if they had participated in the recent beta test and pre-downloaded the Ultimate Edition of the game.

FIFA 23 is certainly one of the most anticipated games of the year, even more so because it marks the end of the partnership between EA and FIFA, being the last football game from the developer to receive this title.

Although the title won’t come to Xbox, PlayStation and PC until late September, some players were able to access it this week on Xbox. Through this early access, players were able to unlock all game modes, including even FIFA Ultimate Team.

As a result, information such as player ratings and even Liverpool and Burnley kits, which had not even been announced, began to circulate on Twitter.

According to reports, EA is banning players who stream early access, or who post snippets of the game where player information can be identified.

It’s not yet clear whether EA will be able to block access to the game’s offline modes on accounts where players logged into the game.

While the online servers appear to have been shut down in response to the leak, players can still access offline modes such as Career and Kick-off.

FIFA 23 will be released to the public on September 27th, three days before the full release on September 30th.

This year’s version will feature a revamped chemistry system, FUT Moments mode and greater representation of women in football.

Were you able to access the game early?

