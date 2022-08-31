FIFA 23 was accidentally released on Xbox a month before the official date

Some players were able to access the game and update it if they had participated in the recent beta test and pre-downloaded the Ultimate Edition of the game.

FIFA 23 is certainly one of the most anticipated games of the year, even more so because it marks the end of the partnership between EA and FIFA, being the last football game from the developer to receive this title.

Although the title won’t come to Xbox, PlayStation and PC until late September, some players were able to access it this week on Xbox. Through this early access, players were able to unlock all game modes, including even FIFA Ultimate Team.

As a result, information such as player ratings and even Liverpool and Burnley kits, which had not even been announced, began to circulate on Twitter.