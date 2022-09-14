FIFA 23 reveals release dates for Web and Companion apps

The for the FIFA 23 Web and apps have been revealed. EA Community Manager EA_rephii has announced that the long-awaited launch of the FIFA 23 season will begin with the launch of the FIFA 23 web app on September 21st.

The FIFA 23 Companion app, which allows players to manage their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on mobile, will launch on September 22nd. - Advertisement - Players looking to get a head start on FIFA 23 must have created a FUT 22 club in FIFA 22 before August 1, 2022 to qualify for this early access to the game. If you deleted your club from FUT 22, you will not be able to start the game earlier. To unlock the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App, players must log into FIFA 23 on their console, which will unlock both apps. Kioxia presents the first removable external card XFM Express The Web App and Companion App allow players to open packs and sell items in FIFA Ultimate Team before the full game is released. While players cannot play matches, they can open their loyalty reward, which varies based on the player’s account history.