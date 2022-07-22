FIFA 23 requirements for PC, it will finally be a “next gen” game

- Advertisement -

EA has confirmed the minimum and recommended for FIFA 23 for PC, a delivery that will make the leap to the new generation. This will have two important consequences, the first is that the graphic quality and the technical finish of this new title they will be much higher to what we saw in FIFA 22 for PC, which was based on the Xbox One and PS4 version of the game, and on the other hand those improvements will bring an increase in requirements.

Just yesterday we told you that FIFA 23 will also have other important news, such as the inclusion of the leagues and the Women’s World Cup, and today we are going to focus on analyzing its requirements in depth. As always, we will indicate the possible errors that have been made at the hardware equivalence level so that you have no doubt.

Minimum requirements

Windows 10 64-bit as the operating system.

Intel Core i5 6600K or Ryzen 5 1600 processor.

8GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 570 graphics card with 4 GB of graphics memory.

100 GB of free space.

DirectX 12.

512KB Internet connection.

We have two errors in the equivalences, the first is in the equivalences of processors, and that is that a Core i5-6600K only has 4 cores and 4 threads, while the Ryzen 5 1600 has 6 cores and 12 threads. The actual equivalence would be a Ryzen 3 2300X, which also has 4 cores and 4 threads, and a similar IPC.

The second error of equivalences we have in the graphics cards, since the Radeon RX 570 is more powerful than the GTX 1050 Ti. It has no exact equivalent, but the closest thing to that Radeon RX 570 would be a GTX 970 or a GTX 1060 3 GB.

Recommended Requirements

Windows 10 64-bit as the operating system.

Intel Core i7 6700K or Ryzen 7 2700X processor.

16GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1660 or Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card with 6 GB of graphics memory.

100 GB of free space.

DirectX 12.

512KB Internet connection.

Again we have errors of equivalences in the CPU and the GPU. The Ryzen 7 2700X is much more powerful than the Core i7-6700K because it has 8 cores and 16 threads, while the Intel chip is limited to 4 cores and 8 threads. The closest match would be the Ryzen 5 2500X.

When it comes to graphics card equivalencies, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is also more powerful than the GeForce GTX 1660. The closest real equivalent would be a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti or a GeForce RXT 2060. Keep in mind, however, that there is always the possibility that the game is optimized to work better with NVIDIA graphics cards, and that is why EA has given these wrong equivalencies.

