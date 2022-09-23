FIFA 23: official soundtrack of the game will have more than 100 songs

Update (22/09/2022) – GS

Electronic Arts Inc. This week revealed the of the long-awaited FIFA 23, which will be part of the many new game modes and exciting matches. With over 100 from various artists, the newly created FIFA 23 soundtrack brings together voices and rhythms from around the world. Featuring a variety of global hitmakers like Bad Bunny and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs as well as rising stars like Baby Tate, Ibeyi and Pheelz, the extensive track list embodies the rich, global nature of football.

Fans can also show their support for their favorite artists through exclusive FIFA Ultimate Team kits created by artists like Jack Harlow, ROSALÍA, Pheelz, Central Cee and more. Custom uniforms, designed to embody each artist's personality, will be available to unlock through a series of objectives starting September 27. The menu soundtrack welcomes players to FIFA 23 with 57 new tunes from fan-favorite artists including FKA Twigs, Flume, MILKBLOOD, Phoenix, Sampa The Great, ODESZA and more. The playlist features a wide variety of sounds, from Angolan pop singer PONGO to Argentine hip hop artist Trueno and more. Additionally, this year's VOLTA FOOTBALL soundtrack captures the authentic and edgy feel of street football with tracks by Nas, Denzel Curry, Quevedo, Remi Wolf and more. The carefully curated mix of hip hop, alternative music, electronica and pop music, transporting players directly into the game of street football.

The FIFA 23 soundtrack is also now available to play on Spotify. It is worth remembering that FIFA 23 will feature new features such as FUT Moments, which recreates remarkable moments from real football, as well as the evolution of HyperMotion technology, more realistic fans, partnership with the Ted Lasso series and much more.

Update (08/11/2022) – GS

FIFA 23 introduces the FUT Moments mode that recreates remarkable moments from real football

FIFA 23 introduces the FUT Moments mode that recreates remarkable moments from real football

After introducing the FIFA 23 "Cheers Day" experience, EA this week detailed more changes coming with the game, including a new FUT moments mode and a revamped chemistry system. FUT Moments is a new scenario-based single player mode that allows players to relive some of football's greatest moments, with flexible match durations and team requirements. For example, a FUT Moment might ask a player to score three goals with a Liverpool team in the second half against a rival Milan team, emulating the team's return to the Champions' League Final.

The most notable change is the game's chemistry system, which has been completely overhauled. Players will now receive chemistry from club mates and members of the national team, regardless of where they are on the field. In previous Ultimate Team modes, players would have to be side by side in a formation to receive the benefits of chemistry, which increases player stats. Now, Man City players Erling Haaland and Ederson would unite due to their club, when previously only the two defenders could connect to a goalkeeper. FIFA World Cup content has also been confirmed for Ultimate Team when the competition starts later in the year. This will include special FIFA World Cup-themed items as well as certain player variants depicting their former glory in the tournament. FIFA 23 will be released on September 30, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One.

Original text – 08/05/2022

FIFA 23: EA reveals match day experience, more realistic crowd and more

The release of FIFA 23 is getting closer and closer, with that, EA is releasing more information about the innovations in the game. This week, the developer revealed the “match day” experience, which promises to bring even more realism to the game.

As we’ve seen before, one of the biggest highlights in terms of the realistic experience in FIFA 23 is EA’s proprietary HyperMotion 2 technology. In addition to use in matches, the game also features updates to Hypermotion replays, pre-match prep, and more. For the first time in the series, female officers will be present in Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs and single-player modes.