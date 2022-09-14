“FIFA 23”: EA develops anti-cheat tool with kernel driver

To better protect its games from ers, EA has developed its own anti-cheat tool. It is used for the first time in “FIFA 23”.

Game publisher Electronic has introduced its own anti-cheat tool to protect its games from cheats in online modes. The tool will be used for the first time in “FIFA 23”, which will be launched on September 27th.

EA’s anti-cheat tool runs with s, Electronic Arts explains in a blog post. This is essential for competitive games like “FIFA 23”, EA writes there. In recent years, many cheat tools have been released that operate at the kernel level. If the anti-cheat program does not also work at the kernel level, these cheats are practically invisible, according to the Electronic Arts blog entry.

Not in single player titles

According to Electronic Arts, EA AntiCheat (EAAC) should only be used in games that actually need such cheater protection. Less invasive anti-cheat measures are conceivable for pure single-player titles or multi-player games without leaderboards, writes EA. In principle, EA titles can therefore also do completely without anti-cheat programs. In the specific example of “FIFA 23”, however, the kernel tool is also mandatory for pure single-player players. This is intended to make it more difficult to develop cheats for multiplayer modes.

In its blog entry, EA tries to take away the fear of the anti-cheat tool from players. Comparable tools have a reputation for being data hungry and degrading game performance. However, extensive tests have been carried out, writes EA, and no effects of the tool on the performance and stability of the games have been found. “The impact of EAAC on your gameplay is negligible,” writes EA.

Automatic uninstall

The tool also only checks processes that interact with the game. According to EA, other applications and personal data such as browser history are not touched. EAAC should not be activated at system start, but only when a protected game is started. If this game is closed again, EA’s anti-cheat tool should also be terminated.

In addition, EAAC should automatically uninstall itself when all protected EA games have been removed from the PC. You can also uninstall the tool manually, but protected games like the upcoming “FIFA 23” can then no longer be played. To ensure that EAAC operates in a privacy-compliant and secure manner, EA says it has worked with independent security and privacy auditors.

Other game companies also use comparable anti-cheat programs, including “Call of Duty” developer Activision, which announced the “Ricochet” tool last October. Other popular multiplayer titles such as “Valorant”, “PUBG” and “Apex Legends” are also protected from cheaters by kernel drivers.

