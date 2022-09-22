FIFA 23: EA confirms Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond team in the game

Earlier in the day, a rumor indicated that Ted , and the AFC , fictional football team from the Apple TV Plus series, would be included in FIFA 23.

Shortly after, EA and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment confirmed the information. Partnering allows fans to authentically take control of their favorite club across multiple game modes including Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons. Various AFC Richmond items, including kits, mosaics, manager items and other content, will also be available to unlock in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and Pro Clubs where applicable.

Jason Sudeikis’ beloved Ted Lasso will be available as a selectable AFC Richmond manager in Career Mode, and fans will be able to play as their favorite mustachioed manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any team of their choice. Players can also create their own manager or select a licensed real-world manager to take control of AFC Richmond or create an athlete and join the AFC Richmond team in a league of their choice.

Fans will also be able to play as AFC Richmond as part of the ‘Rest of the World’ league in Quick Play, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons with Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas joining the Greyhounds team. AFC Richmond’s iconic stadium, Nelson Road, will also appear in FIFA 23.

Corresponding content in FUT and Pro Clubs will be available through objectives, challenges and rewards, designed to be achieved by all players since launch. This includes Coach Ted Lasso and Coach Beard items, AFC Richmond uniforms and other FUT club and stadium cosmetics including badges, flags and more, plus the inclusion of Nelson Road Stadium in Pro Clubs.

So, did you like the news? Do you think we can see other fictional teams coming to the game?