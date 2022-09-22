FIFA 23: EA confirms Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond team in the game

Update (21/09/2022) – GS
Earlier in the day, a rumor indicated that Ted lasso, and the AFC richmond, fictional football team from the Apple TV Plus series, would be included in FIFA 23.
Shortly after, EA and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment confirmed the information. Partnering allows fans to authentically take control of their favorite club across multiple game modes including Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons. Various AFC Richmond items, including kits, mosaics, manager items and other content, will also be available to unlock in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and Pro Clubs where applicable.
Jason Sudeikis’ beloved Ted Lasso will be available as a selectable AFC Richmond manager in Career Mode, and fans will be able to play as their favorite mustachioed manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any team of their choice. Players can also create their own manager or select a licensed real-world manager to take control of AFC Richmond or create an athlete and join the AFC Richmond team in a league of their choice.
Fans will also be able to play as AFC Richmond as part of the ‘Rest of the World’ league in Quick Play, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons with Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas joining the Greyhounds team. AFC Richmond’s iconic stadium, Nelson Road, will also appear in FIFA 23.
Corresponding content in FUT and Pro Clubs will be available through objectives, challenges and rewards, designed to be achieved by all players since launch. This includes Coach Ted Lasso and Coach Beard items, AFC Richmond uniforms and other FUT club and stadium cosmetics including badges, flags and more, plus the inclusion of Nelson Road Stadium in Pro Clubs.
So, did you like the news? Do you think we can see other fictional teams coming to the game?
Original text – 09/21/2022
FIFA 23 could have Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond team
Apparently, Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond, the fictional football team from the Ted Lasso television series, will be coming to FIFA 23.
On the series’ official Twitter, an image was posted of actor Jason Sudeikis being scanned for inclusion in a mystery game, until EA’s FIFA profile responded indicating the partnership.
Responding to the tweet, the EA Sports FIFA account responded with an eye emoji, hinting that the series manager could be included with the team in the game in some way.
Look out, Mario! You’re not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him… pic.twitter.com/sDIS9VPDmh
— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 20, 2022
This corroborates information from last week where a user noticed AFC Richmond listed among the clubs on the official FIFA 23 website.
Ted Lasso brings the story of AFC Richmond, a struggling football team that hires American coach Ted Lasso. He is based on the character of the same name that actor Jason Sudeikis played in a series of NBC Sports Premier League ads.
The second season premiered last year on Apple TV Plus and was well received by critics and audiences. Ted Lasso will return for a third season later this year, but there’s no exact release date yet.
This year’s version promises deep gameplay changes, a new mode for FIFA Ultimate Team and greater representation of women. Marvel and EA also announced a partnership to bring hero-inspired items to the title.
FIFA 23 will be officially launched on the day September 27 for Ultimate Edition buyers and three days later for all players.