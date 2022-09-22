HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftFIFA 23: EA confirms Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond team in...

FIFA 23: EA confirms Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond team in the game

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
FIFA 23: EA confirms Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond team in the game
fifa 23 ea confirms ted lasso and the afc richmond.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Update (21/09/2022) – GS

Earlier in the day, a rumor indicated that Ted lasso, and the AFC richmond, fictional football team from the Apple TV Plus series, would be included in FIFA 23.

Shortly after, EA and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment confirmed the information. Partnering allows fans to authentically take control of their favorite club across multiple game modes including Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons. Various AFC Richmond items, including kits, mosaics, manager items and other content, will also be available to unlock in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and Pro Clubs where applicable.

Jason Sudeikis’ beloved Ted Lasso will be available as a selectable AFC Richmond manager in Career Mode, and fans will be able to play as their favorite mustachioed manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any team of their choice. Players can also create their own manager or select a licensed real-world manager to take control of AFC Richmond or create an athlete and join the AFC Richmond team in a league of their choice.

5 FAQs about HP Instant Ink: Everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

Fans will also be able to play as AFC Richmond as part of the ‘Rest of the World’ league in Quick Play, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons with Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas joining the Greyhounds team. AFC Richmond’s iconic stadium, Nelson Road, will also appear in FIFA 23.

Corresponding content in FUT and Pro Clubs will be available through objectives, challenges and rewards, designed to be achieved by all players since launch. This includes Coach Ted Lasso and Coach Beard items, AFC Richmond uniforms and other FUT club and stadium cosmetics including badges, flags and more, plus the inclusion of Nelson Road Stadium in Pro Clubs.

So, did you like the news? Do you think we can see other fictional teams coming to the game?

Original text – 09/21/2022

FIFA 23 could have Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond team

Apparently, Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond, the fictional football team from the Ted Lasso television series, will be coming to FIFA 23.

- Advertisement -

On the series’ official Twitter, an image was posted of actor Jason Sudeikis being scanned for inclusion in a mystery game, until EA’s FIFA profile responded indicating the partnership.

Responding to the tweet, the EA Sports FIFA account responded with an eye emoji, hinting that the series manager could be included with the team in the game in some way.

This corroborates information from last week where a user noticed AFC Richmond listed among the clubs on the official FIFA 23 website.

- Advertisement -

Ted Lasso brings the story of AFC Richmond, a struggling football team that hires American coach Ted Lasso. He is based on the character of the same name that actor Jason Sudeikis played in a series of NBC Sports Premier League ads.

Microsoft tests the new “Dark Mode” in Word and a button to toggle it with the blank interface

The second season premiered last year on Apple TV Plus and was well received by critics and audiences. Ted Lasso will return for a third season later this year, but there’s no exact release date yet.

.

This year’s version promises deep gameplay changes, a new mode for FIFA Ultimate Team and greater representation of women. Marvel and EA also announced a partnership to bring hero-inspired items to the title.

FIFA 23 will be officially launched on the day September 27 for Ultimate Edition buyers and three days later for all players.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Improve your Apple Watch: so you can change watchfaces from the iPhone

One of the things you can do to change the way your Apple...
Apps

How to activate two-factor authentication on Facebook

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.