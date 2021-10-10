FIFA 22 could be the last game in EA’s FIFA saga

After the recent training of FIFA 22, so that EA’s license agreement with the Federation Internationale de Football Association (better known by its acronym FIFA) would be coming to an end. Something that we have seen on previous occasions, and that would only require the renewal of the agreement. However, it seems that the video game developer would be thinking of separating from the football association, being FIFA 22 the latest game from EA Sports’ FIFA brand.

“Looking ahead, we are exploring the idea of ​​renaming our global EA SPORTS soccer games”EA announced in an official statement following the successful launch of FIFA 22, which already has 9.1 million players. «This means that we are reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA.«.

Fortunately, unlike what we are used to with its main competitor, it seems that this agreement with FIFA is independent of all other associations and official licenses throughout the world of football, so the next games would still have access to the impressive list of «more than 17,000 athletes in more than 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and more than 30 leagues around the world«.

Similarly, to try to further allay any concerns, EA explains in its statement that the breadth of its partnerships and its ecosystem of licensed content will maintain the current level of authenticity in your next games «for many more years«, Ensuring that the change for the players should be quite insignificant. A clear taunt launched at Konami’s eventful eFootball premiere.

So, although everything points to let’s just see a change of brand and name For the franchise, we will not know what really holds for this saga of sports simulation games, leaving a great unknown for next year’s installment.