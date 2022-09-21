Fiber optics for everyone by 2030: From 2026 things will get tough

Network operators fear a “funding tsunami” as a result of the new gigabit strategy, which will prevent them from expanding their own business. The shoe pinches them differently.

With the gigabit strategy, the federal government wants to achieve that by 2025 50 percent and by 2030 all households in Germany can be supplied with . The interim goal is “not particularly ambitious,” says Torsten J. Gerpott, who holds the chair for corporate and technology planning at the University of Duisburg-Essen, on Monday at a hearing in the Bundestag’s Digital Committee. The target for 2030, on the other hand, is all the more ambitious.

In view of the current expansion rates in the market, Gerpott assumes that by 2025, 60 percent of local households could in principle book a fiber optic connection. This depends, for example, on whether shallower laying methods such as trenching become established. After that, however, “small residual components would always remain”, i.e. spots in which fiber optic supply is not worthwhile for companies and even state subsidies do not lead to the desired success within a few years.

- Advertisement -

In view of the situation in the strategy paper, phrases such as “as soon as possible” or “will check” repel the economist: “That’s not enough.” Gerpott urged caution when it came to reports of 40 to 50 billion euros in investment commitments from industry within the next few years: there was simply a lack of commitment here.

Longer routes, lower booking rates in the countryside

A project is worthwhile for network operators with a pre-marketing rate of between one third and 50 percent. The “take-up rate” of 47 percent reported by the Federal Association for Broadband Communication (Breko) is well above the average. Gerpott warned against making “everything eligible for funding”: He would advise against doing so in view of the “crowding out of civil engineering capacities”.

“We will certainly achieve the goal of 2025,” said Jürgen Grützner, Managing Director of the industry association VATM, as a slogan. Then there is the rural area, “which requires longer expansion phases”, if only because of the longer distances. In addition, the operators are moving there on a terrain “in which there are already mostly gigabits”. It will therefore be difficult for many to achieve high booking rates there.

Government funding only where it helps

For Grützner, state support is crucial “that does not drive investors out of the market”. They wanted to bring in their money, especially in rural areas. But that takes time. The market and municipalities must first see where the potential lies, he advocated the relevant analysis also mentioned in the strategy: The private expansion may not come until two years later, but could then possibly overtake the subsidized expansion.

- Advertisement -

Grützner is concerned that the threshold under European law for public funding projects in “gray areas” will largely fall from January. Many districts then wanted to “start funding immediately” at the beginning of 2023. This would lead to many projects with taxpayers’ money “which are definitely unnecessary”. In any case, overbuilding must be prevented in cities like Cologne, where there are already open access contracts that guarantee competitors non-discriminatory access to an existing network or empty pipes.

Risk Reduction Fund

Grützner also considers a fund to be “vital” to compensate for potential damage to the road infrastructure caused by Trenching & Co. With alternative laying techniques, there is usually no more damage than with conventional digging. But such a pot of money could allay the fears of mayors and builders and solve this purely psychological problem: “We need courage to try something different.” The defensive attitude in this country is also based on an economic struggle by an established construction industry, which “keeps in mind certain risks that have not been seen in other countries for a long time”.

Even if the government gives priority to self-sufficient expansion, support will remain a central component, emphasized Klaus Ritgen from the German District Association. After all, 90 percent of households in rural areas would still have to be supplied with fiber optics. From January 1st, some counties would submit applications for funding. The increase in the first quarter will be a one-time effect: “There will be no funding tsunami.”

- Advertisement -

“We support the analysis of potential as a compass,” Ritgen tried to calm the industry down. It is only important that this tool “does not have a blocking effect”. The circles could estimate for themselves “where there is potential for expansion”. Even if it theoretically exists, promotion should be possible.