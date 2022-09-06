Fiber optic connection: How to get there and what you need to consider

Glass is on everyone’s lips, more and more expansion areas are being added. What needs to be done for the rapid gigabit ?

The future belongs to fiber s: further increasing bandwidths for the vast majority will only be possible with fiber optics. Even if you don’t need gigabit internet as an individual at the moment, it is already worth switching to the technology with foresight. While future claims are difficult to predict, they are unlikely to decrease. There are advantages such as short latencies and more stable networks with fiber optics anyway.

The expansion of fiber optic connections has picked up speed in Germany, also thanks to subsidies and legal prioritization. More and more regional and national providers are connecting households, often even free of charge. However, as a homeowner, you often have to make a decision: If I have the connection laid directly into the house, I will then be tied to a provider, at least for a time. Or do I do without and risk high costs later. In addition, some offers create pressure: if there are not enough potential customers, the supply of the street, the district or the town may even fall completely flat.

In this article, we would like to show what needs to be ed with fiber optic connections, what pitfalls lurk, but also what advantages a connection brings. Whether it’s Telekom, German fiber optics, Vodafone or regional providers such as htp or EWE: the technology and procedure may differ in detail. With the appropriate prior knowledge, however, an expansion offer can be assessed by all providers when it flutters into the house.