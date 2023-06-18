Few changes in the 15″ MacBook Air compared to the 13

Little by little, new details of all or each of the devices that Apple launched on June 5 are becoming known. That WWDC that lasted a couple of hours and was loaded with feelings and news has now also left us with a small bitter taste in our mouths. It must be borne in mind that what was presented was nothing more than minor updates to existing terminals. So, for example, between the 15-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch there are not many differences.

15-inch MacBook Air interior review reveals little changed

At WWDC this year 2023 there have been many interesting developments that must be taken into account, especially if you want to change your device or if you want to improve them. New models have been introduced and that is always appreciated. What happens is that sometimes, the whole mountain is not made of oregano, that is, It’s not as pretty as they paint it.

Now that each of these new devices is beginning to be analyzed, we realize that it is likely that there are not as many novelties as one thought. It is true that in the case at hand, the 15-inch MacBook Air, the most striking thing is its screen size and as they have combined lightness with performance.

However, further study has revealed that the interior of this new model It’s not that different from the 2013 version. The disassembly and the interior vision has been carried out by the iFixit specialists. It has been possible to determine that the way to access the interior is exactly the same in both models.

It’s just as difficult on both models, and Apple’s predilection for adhesive strips remains overwhelming. The ability to make it almost impossible for the user to disassemble the PC is still a reality. The only plausible difference is the speaker system, which is a little bigger in the 15-inch model due to obvious size issues. The interior is the same except for a little difference between the battery, which is logical. The rest, no changes.

As has become almost usual, the notes provided by these specialists give a 3 out of 10 in the ease of disassembling the 15-inch MacBook Air. We will have to continue trusting the official repair service. We have no other.