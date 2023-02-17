5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsFetterman hospitalized for treatment of depression

Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of depression

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
fetterman bc 163 021423.jpg
fetterman bc 163 021423.jpg
- Advertisement -

“It really marks a sea change in the stigma and attitudes that he can do this,” Kennedy said in an interview Thursday. “He’s gonna make a bigger difference just through this announcement and getting treatment than almost anything else he does this year in the Senate, truth be told.”

He said when he was in Congress, it wasn’t until he disclosed his own struggles with mental health and addiction issues that many of his own congressional colleagues told him about their struggles. They did so, he said, “because of the public nature of my seeking treatment.”

Former Rep. Jim Ramstad, R-Minn., who retired in 2009, also focused on mental health issues in Congress, drawing on his own struggles with alcoholism. He and Kennedy partnered on mental health and addiction issues during their time together in the House.

- Advertisement -

And former Rep. John Sullivan, R-Okla., briefly took leave from Congress in 2009 to seek treatment for alcoholism at the Betty Ford Center.

Last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., talked publicly about pressures from her anxiety related to negative social media.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Nothing Phone (1), there is Android 13! Up performance and down consumption, that’s why

Took much longer than expected Android 13 to arrive up Nothing Phone (1)but the...
Latest news

Mississippi Goddamn | The Nation

Follow The Nation Get Email Updates Sign up for our free daily newsletter, along with occasional...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.