Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of depression

“It really marks a sea change in the stigma and attitudes that he can do this,” Kennedy said in an interview Thursday. “He’s gonna make a bigger difference just through this announcement and getting treatment than almost anything else he does this year in the Senate, truth be told.”

He said when he was in Congress, it wasn’t until he disclosed his own struggles with mental health and addiction issues that many of his own congressional colleagues told him about their struggles. They did so, he said, “because of the public nature of my seeking treatment.”

Former Rep. Jim Ramstad, R-Minn., who retired in 2009, also focused on mental health issues in Congress, drawing on his own struggles with alcoholism. He and Kennedy partnered on mental health and addiction issues during their time together in the House.

And former Rep. John Sullivan, R-Okla., briefly took leave from Congress in 2009 to seek treatment for alcoholism at the Betty Ford Center.

Last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., talked publicly about pressures from her anxiety related to negative social media.