Festive joy for parents as Christmas Day baby born in Dublin maternity hospital

Santa Claus dropped off an extra special gift to a lucky couple who celebrated the birth of their Christmas Day baby.

A Dublin hospital welcomed the festive baby in the early hours of the morning – and it’s definitely the best present the parents could ask for.

The Rotunda Hospital which is Ireland’s busiest maternity hospital was delighted to announce that the first Rotunda Christmas Day baby of 2021 was born at 02:48am this morning.

The adorable baby girl weighed 7.13 pounds and she was born to parents Aoife and Gary McCormack.









