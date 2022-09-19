Ferrari launches the Purosnague, a utility car that opens the debate on whether or not it is an SUV

Since its founding in 1947, has made it a premise to build cars that stay lower to the ground and faster than their competitors.

Likewise, in the sector of luxury car manufacturers, Ferrari has accumulated a long history in the production of this type of vehicle.

Now, on its 75th anniversary, Ferrari decided to celebrate it by presenting its most utilitarian model, to which the general director Benedetto Vinga asked that they please not classify it as an SUV.

Its about pure blooda four-door, four-seater car equipped with a v12 engine 715 horsepower and an automatic transmission that gives this model the ability to reach a maximum speed of 310 kilometers per hourbeing able to achieve an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers in 3.3 seconds.

the #FerrariPurosangue‘s four-wheel independent steering gives the driver the feeling of being at the wheel of a light, agile car.

The driving position combined with the naturally-aspirated V12 soundtrack delivers an entirely new yet also entirely #Ferrari driving experience. pic.twitter.com/jny8ir8TQt — Ferrari (@Ferrari) September 15, 2022

Also, the engine of the Ferrari Purosangue has a maximum torque of 716 Nm available at 2,100 rpm by 80%.

On the other hand, the accelerator of the Purosangue has been designed to respond in a similar way to that of sports models.

Inside this model you can see four large seats that are notable for being equipped with electric heating.

As for the doors, two of these have rear hinges to facilitate entry and exit of the car, while the trunk presents a capacity of 473 liters, thus making it the largest offered by Ferrari. Also, you can gain extra space by folding down the rear seats.

As for the price, the Ferrari Purosangue has a cost of 390 thousand euros. It is evident with this model of car that Ferrari plans to expand its base and target a wider audience, although this decision could cause rejection in many fans of the brand, who may think that it is diverting the course to stop exclusively manufacturing sports cars. .

But if we look closely we can see that Ferrari has made every effort to be true to its principles.

Thus, the company currently has the models 296GTB and the SF90 Stradale within the division plug-in hybrid variantswhile in the Purosangue he decided to keep the combustion engine, which could have caused some conflict with his interest in having a fleet of cars only battery and plug-in hybrids by 2020 of 60%.

However, the Purosangue is likely to be the last combustion engine model made by Ferrari, while the over whether or not it is an SUV remains open.