Ferrari announced that by 2030 80% of its cars will be electric or hybrid

Ferrari, the famous Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars, presented this Thursday the electrification strategy that the company will develop in the coming years.

In its roadmap, the automaker plans to produce 40% fully electric vehicles and 40% hybrid models by 2030.

The next steps of Ferrari, facing electromobility

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, confirmed that the first electric car will be presented in 2025, to dispatch its first deliveries of the model the following year.

Vigna is a former technology entrepreneur who joined Ferrari as CEO nine months ago. Under his guidance, he noted that the electrification strategy is “very relevant” to the company. “Not only is it required by emissions regulations, but more importantly, we believe we can use the electric motor to improve the performance of our cars, as we already did with our hybrid Ferrari.”he pointed out in a presentation of analysts, according to slogan AP.

The car company based in the northern Italian city of Maranello announced that it would introduce the long-awaited Purosangue utility vehicle in September. The car with the name “thoroughbred” in Italian, will represent no more than 20% of the vehicles produced during its cycle. Also, as Ferrari does not know how many Purosangue models it will sell, Vigna emphasized that they would always build at least one car less than demand.

In total, Ferrari expects to launch 15 new models from 2023 to 2026, including a new high-performance supercar.

The renowned luxury car brand also defied environmental trends, confirming that it continues to develop combustion engines, even as its offering begins to lean heavily towards hybrid and electric cars.

“I think the internal combustion engine has a lot to offer”Vigna told investors yesterday, according to slogan Forbes.

“On the one hand, we have to deal with emissions regulations, but more importantly, we see electrification as a way, as a technology, that can improve the performance of what we do”Vigna commented.

Ferrari’s CEO also confirmed that hybrids would be its highest-volume cars by 2026, accounting for 55% of all production. Pure combustion cars (40%) and electric vehicles (5%) will follow. By 2030, however, that split will shift to 40% electric and 40% hybrids, with only 20% of Ferraris powered by pure combustion engines.

The motoring world is changing and these projects demonstrate a significant shift in direction, considering that currently only four Ferrari models, or 20% of the range, are hybrid cars.