Female runner rescued after injuring lower leg on Wicklow mountain

A female runner was rescued from a Wicklow mountain after suffering a lower leg injury.

Emergency services swarmed the Scarr mountain just before 2pm on Monday afternoon.

SARLOC technology was used by Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue to find the woman.

The rescue crew drove to the site in a “stretcher capable MR3” vehicle and she was safely brought down to National Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team said: “At 1:48pm, Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue were tasked by An Garda Síochána to a report of a female mountain runner who had sustained a lower leg injury while out running.

“SARLOC technology was used to locate the casualty and once their position was known our Stretcher capable MR3 was able to drive from Rescue Base to within a few hundred meters from the casualty site.

“As soon as Mountain Rescue Personnel reached the patient, she was packaged and stretchered back to MR3 and down to the National Ambulance Service and crew. Team was stood down at 4:26pm.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter