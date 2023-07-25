Home Tech News Female founders took a larger chunk of the VC pie in Q2....

Female founders took a larger chunk of the VC pie in Q2. Here's why

By
Abraham
-
0
1
daniela recent headshot100xx2721 2721 0 0.png
daniela recent headshot100xx2721 2721 0 0.png

It’s shaping up to be the second-best funding year ever for female founders, partly fueled by the AI race, but all-women teams are still struggling to raise capital.

Startups in the U.S. with at least one female founder raised just over $24 billion in the first half of the year, according to Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association’s latest report. That puts 2023 on pace to be the second-highest year after 2021, which set a record at $59.6 billion.

The outlook is less rosy for all-women…

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

2023 - voonze.com by AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
X