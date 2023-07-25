Female founders took a larger chunk of the VC pie in Q2. Here's why

It’s shaping up to be the second-best funding year ever for female founders, partly fueled by the AI race, but all-women teams are still struggling to raise capital.

Startups in the U.S. with at least one female founder raised just over $24 billion in the first half of the year, according to Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association’s latest report. That puts 2023 on pace to be the second-highest year after 2021, which set a record at $59.6 billion.

The outlook is less rosy for all-women…