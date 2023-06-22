Feid, Manuel Turizo and more Colombians nominated for the TikTok Awards

- Advertisement -

TikTok will celebrate the second edition of its awards in Latin America highlighting different content creators in categories like entertainment, comedy, flavor, fashion, beauty, gamingsports, music, among others.

Users will be in charge of choosing the winners from the list of nominees by the application, and the awards will be announced on January 31 at a gala in Mexico City.

The event will be broadcast live on the account of the social network in Spanish, in addition to being able to see it on the international signal of Telehit. The next day, those who could not enjoy it will have the option of following the broadcast for 24 hours on the official profile of the application.

In the show there will be several invited Latino artists: Manuel Turizo, Maria Becerra, Registered Trademark, Mont Pantoja, Ingratax, Polima Westcoast and Eden Muñoz which will be presented to all the fans.

“We are more than a billion people creating, having fun and positively impacting the lives of our entire community. We are very happy to celebrate, for the second consecutive year, so much talent and such diverse content within our platform”, said Gabriel Simas, Head of TikTok Music Marketing for Latin America.

How to vote for the awards

Voting will be divided into two phases. Until January 22, users will have the possibility to choose between the 10 nominees for each category, then the best five will remain and there the second part will open between January 23 and 31 to specify the winners of each one.

To vote you have to follow these steps:

1. Go to TikTok.

2. In the search engine put #TikTokAwards.

3. Go to the Hashtags tab.

4. There will appear the link that will direct each category.

TikTok Awards nominees

In total there are 14 categories, in which a high participation of singers of the urban genre stands out, especially from Colombia. Here are some of the most prominent:

Show Maker

– @pablochagra

– @naciongeeks

– @paranordan

– @danynohoy

– @abracadabra.patadecabra

– @Samilu

– @TonioGeek

– @NotiRodri

– @JCTelevidente

– @Entresustos

plus icon Bomb

– @itayvargas

– @lime

– @soymaaleja

– @abailarconmaga

– @ignaciaa_antonia

– @its.michhh

– @andrewlarranaga

– @maulopezzz

– @chinguamiga

– @lilyxgarcia

The prizes will be delivered on January 31 in Mexico.

Master of Taste

– @alacocinaconjacobina

– @mexicocookingclub

– @chefschwarz

– @ale.hervi

– @almatacos_

– @surthycooks

– @lasrecetasdesimon

– @brutacocina

– @losdenam

– @jorgitoparrillero

I learned it on TikTok

– @tecnologicas

– @juanpablovillani

– @calligraphicic

– @curiospace

– @lagranjadelborrego

– @soyabiabi

– @miprofefidelito

– @sciencewithana

– @elingefrancisco

– @solibolita

Beauty Artist

– @catareyyes

– @dakota.balk

– @lauramejiar

– @arriagalonso

– @kathyapaolamakeup

– @florencia.guillot

– @carelquezada

– @loricuasoi

– @_nekita__

– @fer.jalil

Gaming pro

– @lachama4_ff

– @sin6n

– @rokoleta.mc

– @andrikingston

– @cherryahrizonaa

– @soysuco

– @julieta.allegretti

– @menkian

– @carolvillanes

– @thedonato

GOAT from #TikTokSports

– @Gerynnasotelo

– @Paquideus

– @Juegodedoce

– @salma_delToro

– @Munir.107

– @crackscolombia

– @_nachoquiroga

– @thecastillotwins

– @aleestefaniafitness

– @silvyaraujo

Best New Artist

– ungrateful

-Kaia Lana

– Registered Trademark Group

– ROBI

-Yami Safdie

– FYP Artist

-ferxxo444

trend of the year

– One Night in Medellín – Cris MJ

– Chale – Eden Muñoz

– ULTRA SOLO – Polimá Westcoast, Pailita

– Jordan – Ryan Castro

– Bachata – Manuel Turizo

