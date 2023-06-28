Feel the Difference: Jailbreak Module Enables Vibration in More Apps on iPhone

- Advertisement -

Apple has always been known for delivering high quality vibration feedback with TapTic Feedback on the iPhone and other products. It is now possible to enable these vibrations in more apps with a new jailbreak module called CellTic.

According to iDownloadBlogthe application integrated into the jailbreak allows you to activate and deactivate the iPhone's vibration response in different situations and applications, in addition to allowing you to adjust the intensity of the haptic feedback in each of them individually. The application was developed by mostafa89 and is available free of charge. Let's check out CellTic's main screen.





As we can see above, the vibration adjustment can be made in 3 intensities: weak, medium and strong, in addition to off, in case you prefer to save battery. The home screen is quite simple. Just select the category and turn vibration on or off at certain points in the system, such as when opening apps on the home screen, adjusting the volume, typing on the virtual keyboard and much more. This can be very useful for those who have devices that haven't been updated to iOS 16, as the iPhone's keyboard only got vibration from this version onwards.

It is also possible to turn on vibratory feedback in certain apps like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and many others. To apply the changes just tap the “Respring” button which will restart the applications and the system. CellTic can be downloaded for free from the BigBoss repository via the package manager of your choice and is compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16 including jailbroken versions of Dopamine and palera1n, which was recently updated.

