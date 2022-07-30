Fedora wants to ban CC0 license for software

- Advertisement -

CC0 exempts works from all copyright claims, but does not exclude patent claims. This is a problem for free and open source .

The Project to remove the Creative Commons Zero (CC0) from the list of approved software licenses. This is what Richard Fontata of the Fedora Legal Documentation Team writes in a post on the Fedora mailing list. Reason for the change: The Fedora project agrees that software under a license that does not exclude patent claims is not to be considered free and open source software (FOSS).

The Creative Commons Zero (CC0 1.0) license is the most liberal CC license. They place works in the public domain, and the author waives all copyright and related property rights worldwide, insofar as this is legally possible. However, patents or trademark rights of any party are expressly not affected by CC0, so it is possible to place patent-protected works under CC0. Patents vs Open Source In the 2000s, various companies, including Microsoft, tried to fight open source software via patent claims. In response, the Open Invention Network (OIN) emerged, whose members refrain from patent lawsuits against other members. The open source world also saw the risk that companies might open source code protected by their own patents. If other developers use this code, they unknowingly put themselves at risk of patent lawsuits. Therefore, there is widespread agreement in the FOSS world that open source licenses must explicitly exclude the possibility of patent claims by the author. Does it take you a long time to select photos? FilterPixel AI will do it for you The Fedora Project distinguishes between software, content, documentation, and font licenses in its list of approved licenses. CC0, previously listed there as an approved license for software and content, will only be allowed for content in the future. According to Fontana, it has not yet been clarified whether and how many program packages will be affected by this change.

