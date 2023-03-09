Federal Revenue auction brings MacBook Pro M1 from R$ 1,560, controls for PS4 and more

The Federal Revenue Service of the 1st Fiscal Region is starting a new virtual auction that brings together thousands of seized products that entered the country illegally or operated illegally. The opening of the public notice for receiving proposals took place last Tuesday (07) and lists 243 lots with various electronic products, accessories, vehicles and much more.
The highlight of the new auction can be found in lot 187, which includes a MacBook Pro with M1 processor and 512 GB SSD and three Redmi Note 9S units with bids starting at R$ 1,560. It is worth remembering that the notebook in question is not found in retail for prices below R$ 9 thousand (in its version with only 256 GB).
Another set that deserves attention is lot 188. It is possible to make proposals for cast off one MacBook Air with M1 Processor and 256GB SSD, a JBL 510 headset and three Redmi Note 9S units for a minimum amount of R$ 1,400. Both natural and legal persons may bid.
For photographers, lot 191 brings a set with Canon’s EOS 250D camera (without packaging) and a 50mm focal length lens from the brand with bids starting at R$ 1,060. The batch also includes three Redmi Note 9S units.
Hardware dealers may be interested in Lot 233, which offers 299 units of W1 2-Bay Desktop Enclosures for bids starting at R$3,024. Lot 234 brings only 200 units of the same tower model for a minimum price of R$ 2,022.
Finally, one of the most interesting batches for those looking for joysticks is #241. The group includes thirteen units of Sony’s DualShock 3 controller for PlayStation 3, two DualShock 4 units for PlayStation 4, hard drives from Seagate’s “BarraCuda” line, Xiaomi headphones and various other accessories for bids starting at R$ 2,586.
The article mentions only a portion of the hundreds of products at auction. To make proposals, interested parties need a valid CPF/CNPJ and the e-CAC, authentication code issued by the agency itself. The auction will receive proposals until 21:00 on March 20th, and the session with the best bids will take place on March 21st, at 10:30 am.
The Federal Revenue does not guarantee that the items are working correctly. In addition, it is not possible to exchange defective products after the auction. Auction winners must pick up their products in person at the storage facilities described in Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and other units listed in auction 0100100/000001/2023.
- Federal Revenue Auction — access