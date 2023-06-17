Federal Police investigate diversion of cell phones and items seized by the Federal Revenue Service

The Federal Police of Santa Catarina dismantled a criminal scheme that diverted smartphones and other devices seized by the IRS. The operation took place this Thursday in the city of Dionísio Cerqueira (SC), which is on the border with Argentina and Paraná.
According to the PF, a third-party employee of the Federal Revenue was the target of the operation and he is the main suspect of embezzling iPhones, Xiaomi cell phones and other electronics. The investigation began after a Revenue employee returned from vacation and noticed the absence of some iPhones.
Suspicious, she denounced the case and, during the investigation, the PF discovered that an intern was subtracting the devices and passing them on to a shopkeeper in the region. The suspect sold the cell phones for a price below that offered by the market.
The PF also carried out investigations in a store suspected of buying the stolen smartphones to resell to customers as if they were of lawful origin.
The investigated crimes are reception and embezzlement. The operation did not count on arrests, but the PF should forward a request to justice soon, and the penalties can reach 12 years of imprisonment.
In a note, the Revenue Service confirmed the operation and said that it has not yet officially received the result of the PF investigation.
The police authorities were contacted and the Federal Revenue provided all possible information to identify the culprit(s). During the course of the investigation, it was found that there was no involvement of Federal Revenue officials in the case, with evidence pointing to the participation of a temporary intern.