Fed up students to stage all night sleep-out at Dail

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) will stage a sleep-out outside the Dail tomorrow over the Government’s failure to tackle the student accommodation crisis.

The union is calling for additional funding and planning for purpose-built student accommodation, no new course places to be given without living spaces provided, and legislation to retain student accommodation beds and as the introduction of rent controls.

The protest is part of the union’s “No Keys, No Degrees” campaign.

Protesters will set up at 12 noon on Thursday 23rd September at Molesworth St outside the Dail and will sleep out overnight.

Speaking to Dublin Live, the USI’s Vice President for Campaigns Beth O’Reilly said that immediate action must be taken by the Government to resolve the student accommodation crisis.

She said: “Our situation is that we know students are returning to campuses and they might not be able to make it to demonstration and the sleep-out, so we want to represent the students and bring the issue of student accommodation to the Government’s door.

“The time for the government to fix the accommodation was last year when there was not so many students, now the surge for on campus accommodation is bigger than ever.”







Ms O’Reilly said that the union has been made aware of “horror stories” of students on waiting lists for accommodation for weeks.

“We’re getting horror stories of hundreds of students on waiting lists while attending lectures.”

Most Students Unions have received hundreds of phone calls and emails over the last few weeks with young adults desperate to find somewhere to live for the upcoming academic year.

This has caused the USI and students across Ireland to become outraged at the Government’s inability to tackle the housing crisis.

The USI is hopeful that the demonstration on Thursday will see a good turn out and all are welcome to attend to show their support.

