Fed-up Megyn Kelly calls out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for his pathetic defense of Don Lemon’s misogyny – twitchy.com

Yesterday, we told you about CNN host Don Lemon sticking his big, smelly foot in his massive mouth with his suggestion that 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is past her prime. Here it is again:

Don Lemon: “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s…” Poppy Harlow: “Are you talking about prime for like child bearing?” “Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it!” pic.twitter.com/n1HmtkWTpl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

Lemon’s subsequent apology left a few things to be desired, and Haley herself didn’t seem all that impressed by it and let him know, albeit far more politely than Lemon deserved.

But does it even really matter how Nikki Haley feels about Lemon’s remarks, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says that Don’s “heart was in the right place”?

Don – we know your heart was in the right place.

I think you were referencing women being in their prime during their “reproductive years”. Women are always in their “prime” because in my opinion, they get stronger, more courageous and more beautiful as they get older. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) February 16, 2023

Golf clap for trying to save it in the second part of that tweet, Kareem. Unfortunately it didn’t work. At least not for us. And definitely not for Megyn Kelly:

Look at this guy – constantly lectures us on how morally superior he is – but 100% ok with Don Lemon’s misogyny. There is NO context in which this comment is okay. Stop defending it. Pathetic. https://t.co/gnqNm0f9Zc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 17, 2023

What she said.

Amen sister 👊 — Alfred E Neuman for President (@lairdwd2) February 17, 2023

🎯 there is NO defense of misogyny. — Heidi (@farm_sisters) February 17, 2023

Here’s a scoop: Don Lemon’s heart wasn’t in the right place. It rarely is.

And if you’re the kind of person who would defend what he said about Nikki Haley and about women in general, your heart’s not in the right place, either.

