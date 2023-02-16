5G News
February 2023 Update for Xbox is released with new power options and more

By Abraham
February 2023 Update for Xbox is released with new power options and more
A Microsoft released this Wednesday (15) the monthly update for your consoles xbox. The new compilation for the month of February 2023 adds some news, as well as bug fixes and security improvements for video games.

According to Microsoft, the new update will allow Xbox consoles schedule game, application and operating system updates during night periods when connected to the Internet to lower carbon emissions.

Additionally, Xbox owners can make changes to the power saving features, including the option to turn the console off completely when not in use instead of using the sleep-only setting.

Another new feature is for those using the Google Home app on their cell phones. The February 2023 Xbox Update lets you add your console to the app and use it to do things like turn it on or off, navigate menus, and more.


As for the Xbox menu, the update now allows consoles to hide game art on the home screen. To do this, just go to Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Solid color and game art and choose one of the options.

How did you find out the AllCellular, on Xbox Series S, the new update is 797 MB in size. The update began to be released this Tuesday and should continue to expand its availability in the coming days on Microsoft consoles.

