February 2023 Patch Tuesday comes to Windows 10 and 11 with a bunch of fixes

A Microsoft released this Tuesday (14) new updates with various corrections for operating systems Windows 10 It is 11. The new updates are part of the so-called Patch Tuesday, monthly builds with solutions to OS issues.
A Windows 11 February 2023 Update has the ID of KB5022845 and once installed on the PC, the system version number goes to 22621.1265. this new build fixes taskbar image search and more.
Already in Windows 10, the update arrives for the most recent versions: 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2. New OS updates are being distributed in build KB5022834increasing the respective variants to 19042.2604, 19044.2604 and 19045.2604.
The distribution of the new updates started this Tuesday and will continue for the next few days. Users will be able to install through Windows Update. Check out, below, the official notes from Microsoft with the changes in the new versions:
Highlights
- This update addresses security issues in the Windows operating system.
Highlights
- This security update includes improvements that were part of the KB5022360 update (released January 26, 2023).
- This update makes several security improvements to the operating system’s built-in functionality. No additional issues have been documented for this release.
- If you have installed previous updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
- For more information about security vulnerabilities, see the Security Update Guide website and the February 2023 security updates.
- This update resolves an issue that may occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications may become unresponsive when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.
- This update resolves an issue that may occur when you convert or re-convert Japanese Kanji using a multibyte character set (MBCS) application. The cursor may move to the wrong place while typing.
- This update resolves an issue that affects image files found using taskbar search. This issue prevents you from opening those photos in your chosen photo app.
- This update resolves an issue that prevents you from searching for a file based on the file’s contents.
- This update resolves an issue affecting some game controllers. When the game controller is connected to the computer, the computer may not enter sleep mode.
Improvements
-
New! This update changes the experience for .NET Framework preview updates. After installing this update, all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates will be displayed on the Settings > Windows Update > Advanced Options > Optional Updates page. On this page, you can control which optional updates you want to install.
-
This update resolves an issue that affects searchindexer.exe . It randomly prevents you from entering or exiting.
-
This update addresses a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as deadlock). This deadlock affects COM+ applications.
-
This update resolves an issue affecting conhost.exe . He stops responding.
-
This update resolves an issue that may affect the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When configuring it, the parent domain may be missing.
-
This update resolves an issue that may affect FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might return the wrong window handle.
-
This update resolves an issue affecting certain systems that have firmware trusted platform modules. (PMS). This issue prevents you from using AutoPilot to configure these systems.
-
This update resolves an issue that affects mstsc.exe . It becomes unresponsive when connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection.
-
This update resolves an issue that causes Windows Server 2022 domain controllers (DC) to stop responding. This occurs when they process Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.
-
This update resolves an issue affecting the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba brand. The problem causes a nonpaged pool leak.
-
This update resolves an issue affecting ReFS. The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage which exhausts system memory.
-
This update resolves an issue that affects devices subject to Microsoft Exploit Protection export address filtering (EAF). Some apps stop responding or won’t open. This includes Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader.
-
This update resolves an issue that may affect apps that use Microsoft Edge WebView2 to display content. Applications that use WebView2 include Microsoft Office and the Widgets application. Content may appear white or grayed out.
-
This update resolves an issue that affects Group Policy for Expanded Toasts.
-
This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor setting in preparation for EU data limit support. To learn more, see Enable Windows Diagnostic Data Processor Setting.