Features Android should copy from iPhone

The best Android phones and the iPhone, despite what many believe, have several features in common, but there are also certain points in which they differ. There are some features of Android 13, the latest version of the operating system, that are missing in iOS and vice versa. For this reason, it is interesting to analyze which are those iPhone tools that would make Android a more complete operating system.

Google’s operating system stands out for being efficient and fast, but some things about iOS would make it even better.

There are certain things about the iPhone that would make Android a more interesting platform for its user community. Here we will review them to know what it is about and what they contribute.

– Focus modes: this iOS feature allows the person to generate specialized “Do Not Disturb” modes for various situations. This will produce one for each context, such as work, exercise, reading, dating, etc. In addition, in each elaborated mode, the individual will decide which contacts and apps to block.

– Universal communication applications: apps like iMessage and FaceTime are unrivaled right now. It would be interesting if Google makes its applications (such as Google Message) a standard service that is available to all Android users.

– Separate notifications and settings: Dividing up each information center is a wise move. In iOS, the notifications section is opened by sliding down from the left, while the settings section is done from the right.

– Automatic shortcuts: Shortcuts make it possible to create shortcuts in applications to directly access fully customized routines, automations and shortcuts, which is extremely useful. There are some third-party Android apps that can do this, but integrating it natively would be very helpful.

– Spotlight search: iPhone has a search engine that is used to find everything that is stored on the mobile. It will return results from contacts, applications, messages that are inside apps, photos, videos, notes, web pages, etc., it is extremely comprehensive.

– Shake to delete: amazing feature, sometimes typing can be annoying on mobile, thinking about this, apple added mobile shake feature to remove the last word that was typed. This speeds up the writing process because it does not require using more keys to delete the wrong term.