FDP ministries: “Red lines” against EU-wide chat control

The for digital affairs and justice are opposed to large parts of the planned EU regulation on combating child sexual abuse.

The two FDP-led federal ministries for digital affairs and transport and justice have set conditions under which Germany could approve the EU Commission’s draft regulation on combating child sexual abuse. Accordingly, the particularly controversial massive surveillance of private messages (“chat ”) should not be part of the law. The draft will soon be put to the vote in the EU Council of Ministers.

With the controversial project, providers of consistently encrypted messaging and other communication services such as WhatsApp, Apple, Signal and Threema can also be obliged by official order to locate photos and videos of child abuse in the messages of their users. In particular, the liberal departments definitely want to ignore the “interpersonal communication services” mentioned, as well as messengers of all kinds and e-mail services.

Photos in the cloud should remain taboo

The “significant” risks are to be limited by the “red ” drawn by the ministries, which the portal Netzpolitik.org reported on. Personal online archives that are not shared, as well as “cloud storage, which serves as a backup of your own photos on your cell phone”, should be explicitly excluded from detection measures.

Firstly, under the Commission’s plan, all providers of hosting or interpersonal communication services in the EU would have to carry out a risk assessment of the possible misuse of their services for the dissemination of known or new child sexual abuse material and for grooming. However, the FDP ministries want the references to previously unknown depictions and the stalking of potential perpetrators to children on the Internet to be deleted.

Don’t break encryption

The liberals also want to prevent the end-to-end encryption of messengers from being undermined. Scans for abuse material directly on the end devices (“client-side scanning”), which civil rights activists and technicians have been warning about for security reasons for a long time, should also be explicitly excluded. The same must apply to voice messages and real-time audio communication.

According to the Commission, affected service providers must describe remedial measures that have already been taken, such as the use of age verification systems. App store providers should be forced to carry out age verification. The two FDP houses only want to agree “if the possibility of anonymous or pseudonymous use of the services concerned is preserved”. The presentation of the identity card or a comparable means of identification may not be requested.

National law first

Last but not least, the federal government should ensure that content or behavior that is not punishable under national law is not included. Here, the Member States must be given scope for decision-making, such as when determining the age of sexual consent. Criminal law in Germany is usually stricter in this area than in other EU countries, where virtual depictions of abuse and poses may be legally distributed. The ministries do not comment on the obligations to block websites and the associated risks of censorship, which are also contained in the Commission’s draft.

According to “Tagesspiegel Background”, the list went to the Federal Ministry of the Interior. The head of department there, Nancy Faeser (SPD), initially welcomed the EU Commission’s initiative for nationwide child pornography scans, but later declared parts of it to be legally sensitive. Digital Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had previously ruled out general chat controls as “unacceptable”. A little later, Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann, who also belongs to the Liberals, viewed the paper from Brussels “very skeptically” from a legal and political point of view.

The federal government still has to define a uniform line for the debates in the Council. In their coalition agreement, the traffic light parties spoke out nationwide child pornography scans and for the right to anonymous and pseudonymous use of the Internet, as well as strengthening end-to-end encryption.



(mki)

