FCC spectrum auction authority lapses amid questions on military need

The two senators who sought to buy a few extra months to study the Pentagon’s spectrum needs found their bill stymied Thursday, resulting in a lapse in the Federal Communications Commission’s authority to auction spectrum for the first time in three decades.

Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., the sponsor of legislation that would extend the FCC authority until Sept. 30, and co-sponsor Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, sought unanimous consent to pass their legislation Thursday, but Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., objected.

Welch supported an extension through May 19, the date included in a bill the House passed last month, spokeswoman Emily Becker said. She said the longer extension would have been a disincentive to a swift agreement on behalf of consumers, saying the public interest would be better served if Congress and stakeholders arrived at an agreement as quickly as possible.

It remains unclear whether the Senate will try again to pass the bill soon. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor Monday that he expected the Senate to pass a bill by the Thursday deadline.

Rounds said on the floor Thursday that an extension until Sept. 30 would allow the Defense Department and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to complete a study on whether wireless spectrum in the range of 3.1 GHz to 3.45 GHz currently under the control of the Pentagon can be opened up for commercial use.