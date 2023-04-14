FBI warns about juice jacking in public USB ports.

What did the FBI say about juice jacking in public USB ports?

The FBI has warned that criminals have found ways to take advantage of public USB ports to infect users’ mobile devices with malware and monitoring software.

To avoid this risk, the FBI recommends that users bring their own charger and USB cable and plug them into an electrical outlet instead of using public USB ports.

Although Apple devices have a USB security feature that prevents data transfer through the Lightning port after an hour of inactivity, this measure is not effective if the user is actively using their device while charging at a public port.

“Avoid using free charging stations at airports, hotels or shopping malls. Criminals have discovered ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and surveillance software onto devices. Take your own charger and USB cable and use a power outlet.”

What is juice jacking?

Juice jacking is a technique used by criminals to compromise users’ mobile devices by using public USB ports.

Criminals can introduce malware or monitoring software onto users’ devices by taking advantage of the USB connection used to charge the device.

How can you protect against juice jacking?

The most effective way to protect against juice jacking is to use your own charger and USB cable to receive power from an electrical outlet, rather than relying on a public USB port.

Apple includes “Trust this device” messages that appear in iOS and iPadOS when a new accessory is connected, preventing data transfers from occurring.

However, it is also possible for the notification to be missed, if the attack itself is sophisticated enough.

Also, if you’re actively using the iPhone while it’s plugged in, you might not necessarily see the prompt.

We can say that using public USB ports to charge your iPhone may put the security of your device at risk.

The FBI recommends that users avoid using free charging stations in public places and instead use their own charger and USB cable to receive power from an electrical outlet.

As always, it’s important to be aware of cybersecurity risks and take steps to protect our mobile devices.

No specific cases of large-scale juice jacking have been reported so far, but security experts warn that it is a real risk for mobile device users using public charging points.

Aside from public USB ports, users should also be wary of unknown or uncertified USB cables that might contain malicious hardware.

It is important to note that not only Apple devices may be vulnerable to this type of attack.

Android devices can also be infected through public USB ports. Therefore, it is important that all mobile device users are aware of the potential risks and take steps to protect their devices when charging in public places.