Favorite! Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-of-the-line phone most praised by Samsung users

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy S23 Ultra conquered the public and broke sales records in just three months of launch. Whether for the exceptional cameras or the advantageous performance, the model has just reached a new milestone this Wednesday (31) by becoming the Samsung’s most praised top-of-the-line phone on the famous recommendation site PerfectRec. Based on the evaluations of 388 thousand users, the company’s analysts noted that, after a severe loss of popularity of the brand’s top-of-the-line cell phones in the last year, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra recovered the positive evaluations, and the base model matched the Galaxy S21’s ratings. See in the graph:

The data above shows that, on average, 75% of Galaxy S23 user ratings were “five stars” — that is, the best possible rating. As a result, the current generation of flagships of the brand equaled the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S8. It is possible to observe that only 61% of users attributed five stars to the Galaxy S22. - Advertisement - Dissecting the trio of the current generation, it is possible to observe that the Galaxy S23 Plus is even more praised than the Galaxy S23, since 78% of its users attribute five stars to the model. Already with 86% of evaluations with the maximum score, the Galaxy S23 Ultra became the most praised model in the history of the line, according to data collected by PerfectRec. Huawei launches MateBook 16s and MateBook D 16 laptops

The sudden drop in popularity over the last year can be explained by some flaws brought by the Galaxy S22. The performance issues of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200, as well as rumors about a cost cut in the cooling system for all models in the lineup, negatively impacted user impressions.

The Galaxy S23 corrects these issues with a much more efficient processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and larger vapor chambers that help control the heat generated during heavy use of the device.

Dissatisfaction with the iPhone 14

In the opposite direction of Samsung’s sales success in 2023, Apple experienced low sales of the “cheaper” iPhone 14 models. The lack of new features and improvements that justified the purchase meant that the iPhone 14, and especially the iPhone 14 Plus, they had a demand much lower than expected by the Cupertino giant.

- Advertisement -

data of PerfectRec showed that only 72% of iPhone 14 users rated the model five stars. This data can be contrasted with the massive portion of 80% of users who assigned the same score to the iPhone 13 in 2021. In your opinion, what is the best line of top phones ever launched by Samsung? Comment below!

See more!