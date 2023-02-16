Fast-growing health tech companies share insights at Health Enterprises Network event

- Advertisement -

Scaling a company for growth, without stopping the crucial work it’s providing, is a major challenge for rapidly growing health care technology businesses.

In the Louisville region, several medium-stage companies are solving problems in the health care industry while balancing growth in terms of revenue and employees. A few were highlighted during the Health Enterprise Network’s “Rapid Risers in Healthcare” event Wednesday.

The Health Enterprises Network — or HEN — works to foster the…