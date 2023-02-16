5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsFast-growing health tech companies share insights at Health Enterprises Network event

Fast-growing health tech companies share insights at Health Enterprises Network event

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
img2803100xx3024 3024 504 0.jpg
img2803100xx3024 3024 504 0.jpg
- Advertisement -

Scaling a company for growth, without stopping the crucial work it’s providing, is a major challenge for rapidly growing health care technology businesses.

In the Louisville region, several medium-stage companies are solving problems in the health care industry while balancing growth in terms of revenue and employees. A few were highlighted during the Health Enterprise Network’s “Rapid Risers in Healthcare” event Wednesday.

The Health Enterprises Network — or HEN — works to foster the…

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits UK For First Time Since Russian Invasion

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for fighter jets to ensure his...
Tech News

Ray Tracing on Snapchat: App launches new lenses with dynamic lighting

Snapchat reached 2 million subscribers to its premium plan, Snapchat Plus. Now the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.