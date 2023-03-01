Fashion hell! Diablo IV announces partnership with fashion designer Han Kjøbenhavn

Milan, Italy, fashion week got one hell of a surprise when the iconic Danish fashion house of Han Kjøbenhavn unveiled an exclusive collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV.
The global partnership highlights the unique synergy of the two cultural powerhouses, and fans from both worlds will be able to walk the runway in style later this year.
Very soon, we will have the long-awaited launch of Diablo IV, the next chapter in the acclaimed franchise from Blizzard Entertainment. To commemorate this very special milestone, the company partnered with stylist Han Kjøbenhavn to launch a clothing collection inspired by the world of Sanctuary and Lilith.
The “Chthonic Penumbra” collection is an artistic vision originating from the dark corners of a game that defined its genre. Designs feature handcrafted elements in faux fur, vegan leather, feathers and many shades of gray and black, with softer complements of whites, pearls and chrome pieces. The dramatic look is intended to inspire images of “hell as a beautiful place”.
Audiences were taken on a highly conceptual journey through Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen’s captivating sculptural designs, inspired by the world of Sanctuary and Lilith, the mother of demons from Diablo IV. The show also featured a dystopian soundtrack and vibrant blood-red fabrics, creating a dramatic and legendary atmosphere.
This ready-to-wear collection will launch as part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection and will be available for purchase this summer.
Diablo IV will be released in June 6, 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Those who pre-order the game will get early access to the beta test between March 17th and 19th. In case you haven’t made the purchase and want to test the game, an open beta will take place between the 24th and 26th of March.
So, what did you think of this collection inspired by the game?