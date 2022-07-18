Fascinated by Nothing but faithful to your smartphone?

- Advertisement -

Have you been fascinated by the design of the new Nothing Phone 1 but you are not yet ready to part with your iPhone 13 ProMax, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Google Pixel 6 Pro? Don’t worry, Dbrand has what he does for you: a set of skins or even a case perfectly in line with the style created by the new company of the former OnePlus Carl Pei. The execution of Dbrand is so full of humor and “trollate” that it makes you think of an out of season April Fool’s Day, but no, it is a really affordable product and everything suggests that it will come for other smartphone models in addition to the three reported above .

Since the company is called Nothing, Dbrand called his initiative Something; and the slogan is “it’s better than Nothing”. Just like in Nothing products, there is even the logo with the same font. As you can imagine, the LEDs are missing, which of course are a key element of the real Nothing Phone, but apart from that the effect is quite convincing, don’t you think? Small gem: Dbrand has also added an Easter Egg, or GPS coordinates. 34.47972001011N 113.3353001040W. Where do they lead? Find out for yourself …







For the moment, the Something line products are available in limited quantities and only for the three smartphones mentioned above, but it is quite likely that if they are successful they will expand to other devices. Dbrand has already confirmed that Nintendo Switch is in the plans, plus any others that will be added based on demand.

It is not the first time that Dbrand has tried numbers of this type: last year there was talk of a more or less similar operation related to PlayStation 5. Sony had even threatened the Canadian company to proceed through legal proceedings, and Dbrand had adjusted the shot a bit. Now who knows if Nothing will react the same way?